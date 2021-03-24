Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : Statement on COVID-19 vaccine supply at Anagni plant in Italy

03/24/2021 | 06:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AstraZeneca would like to clarify a number of inaccurate statements relating to COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca doses at the Anagni plant in Italy.

There are no exports currently planned other than to COVAX countries. There are 13m doses of vaccine waiting for quality control release to be dispatched to COVAX as part of the Company's commitment to supply millions of doses to low-income countries. The vaccine was made outside the European Union (EU) and brought to the Anagni plant to be filled into vials. The EU fully supports supplying low-and middle-income countries through the COVAX facility.

There are another 16m doses waiting for quality control release to be dispatched to Europe. Approximately 10m doses will be delivered to EU countries during the last week of March, and the balance to be delivered in April as the doses are approved for release after quality control.

It is incorrect to describe this as a stockpile. The process of manufacturing vaccines is very complex and time consuming. In particular, vaccine doses must wait for quality control clearance after the filling of vials is completed.

AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca.

Contact
For details on how to contact the Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Media contacts, click here.

Disclaimer

AstraZeneca plc published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 22:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
06:59pASTRAZENECA  : Statement on COVID-19 vaccine supply at Anagni plant in Italy
PU
06:56pASTRAZENECA  : REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-India likely to delay COVAX vaccine supplies for..
RE
03:58pCanada's lagging COVID-19 vaccine campaign set to ramp up as virus variants s..
RE
01:24pMARKET CHATTER : AstraZeneca Jabs in Italian Factory Meant For EU, COVAX Program
MT
01:04pEUROPE : European stocks muted as new lockdown outweighs strong business activit..
RE
12:37pASTRAZENECA  : EU moves toward stricter export controls for COVID-19 shots
AQ
12:34pMARKET CHATTER : India Halts Large AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Exports
MT
12:04pMARKET CHATTER : India Reportedly Suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Exports ..
MT
11:56aEUROPE ECONOMICS : ABN Amro Says EU Vaccinations Still Sluggish, But A Pick Up I..
MT
11:21aEXCLUSIVE : India delays big exports of AstraZeneca shot as infections surge, so..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 917 M - -
Net income 2021 4 664 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 526 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 4,00%
Capitalization 93 597 M 129 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,40x
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 130,62 $
Last Close Price 71,30 $
Spread / Highest target 133%
Spread / Average Target 83,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-1.49%127 209
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.89%422 339
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.11%288 269
PFIZER, INC.-2.20%197 523
ABBVIE INC.-2.16%194 706
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.76%192 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ