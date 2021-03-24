AstraZeneca : Statement on COVID-19 vaccine supply at Anagni plant in Italy

AstraZeneca would like to clarify a number of inaccurate statements relating to COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca doses at the Anagni plant in Italy.

There are no exports currently planned other than to COVAX countries. There are 13m doses of vaccine waiting for quality control release to be dispatched to COVAX as part of the Company's commitment to supply millions of doses to low-income countries. The vaccine was made outside the European Union (EU) and brought to the Anagni plant to be filled into vials. The EU fully supports supplying low-and middle-income countries through the COVAX facility.

There are another 16m doses waiting for quality control release to be dispatched to Europe. Approximately 10m doses will be delivered to EU countries during the last week of March, and the balance to be delivered in April as the doses are approved for release after quality control.

It is incorrect to describe this as a stockpile. The process of manufacturing vaccines is very complex and time consuming. In particular, vaccine doses must wait for quality control clearance after the filling of vials is completed.

