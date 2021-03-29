Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : Sterling steadies near $1.38

03/29/2021 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Sterling steadied near $1.38 against the dollar on Monday as a decline in concerns about Britain's COVID-19 vaccine supply from the European Union helped turn around some of the currency's recent losses.

The EU last week stopped short of imposing a ban on vaccine exports, a proposal that had caused concern in Britain, which relies on imports of COVID-19 inoculations for its rapid vaccination programme, which has benefited the pound.

Expectations that Britain's economy will reopen quickly after its rapid vaccine rollout lifted sterling to $1.42 in February, at the time making it the best performing G10 currency. But worries about vaccine supply from the EU as well as a strengthening dollar have pulled the pound off its perch.

On Monday, it traded flat against the dollar at $1.38, having recovered some of last week's losses on Friday.

Against the euro, it traded 0.2% higher at 85.39 pence

"Overall, with UK-EU tensions over vaccine supplies easing and vaccinations in the UK keeping a good pace, markets continue to see the UK Government’s timeline to re-open the economy as realistic and therefore sterling is retaining some better resilience than other G10 currencies to USD appreciation", said Chris Turner, ING's global head of markets and regional head of research for UK and central and eastern Europe.

"Concerns about a worsening virus situation and the slower vaccination progresses in the eurozone may widen the UK-EU gap in terms of recovery expectations and we could see EUR/GBP test the key 85 pence support in the coming days."

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho Editing by Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
04:12aASTRAZENECA  : Sterling steadies near $1.38
RE
03:24aMARKET CHATTER : Britain To Urge EU For Continuous Export Of AstraZeneca's COVID..
MT
01:59aMARKET CHATTER : Britain, EU Set to Reach COVID-19 Vaccine Export Deal
MT
01:30aBIONTECH  : UK Trial Shows Strong Immune Response From Single Pfizer-BioNTech CO..
MT
12:06aASTRAZENECA  : Covid-19 - Kailesh Jagutpal's contradictions
AQ
03/28ASTRAZENECA  : S.Korea's expert panel says J&J COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective ..
RE
03/28ASTRAZENECA  : Doctors issue warning over rise in French COVID-19 intensive care..
RE
03/28ASTRAZENECA  : Doctors issue warning over rise in French COVID-19 intensive care..
RE
03/28ASTRAZENECA  : EU's Breton hopes vaccine push can boost Europe's summer tourist ..
RE
03/28THE NEED FOR SPEED : How Canada approved five vaccines for COVID-19 in under a y..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 797 M - -
Net income 2021 4 597 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 343 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 2,84%
Capitalization 132 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,67x
EV / Sales 2022 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 130,56 $
Last Close Price 100,24 $
Spread / Highest target 66,0%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-0.72%127 209
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.80%422 339
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.73%288 269
PFIZER, INC.-1.52%197 523
ABBVIE INC.-1.09%194 706
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.39%192 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ