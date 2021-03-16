AstraZeneca : Sweden Suspends Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Sweden has joined a growing list of European countries to suspend the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, reversing its earlier decision to continue administering the drug.

In a statement Tuesday, the Swedish Public Health Agency said it has decided to suspend use of the vaccine until the European Medicines Agency's investigation into suspected side effects is complete.

The European Medicines Agency and Sweden's Medical Products Agency are investigating reports of suspected side effects, including blood clots and bleeding in individuals vaccinated.

The suspected side effects have included blood clots, in combination with low levels of platelets in a few people.

In Sweden, no such case has been reported so far, the agency said.

Last week, Sweden said there was insufficient to support the halting of the use of the vaccine as there was no evidence it had caused blood clots and the benefit of the vaccine outweighed the risks.

"There is good knowledge about the vaccine, but it is still important that we now pause the vaccination until the EMA has investigated whether these events may be related to vaccination," said state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell.

"The decision is a precautionary measure."

