AstraZeneca : Sydney, Australia's largest city, in two-week hard COVID-19 lockdown

MELBOURNE, June 26 (Reuters) - Sydney and some surrounding
areas will enter a hard two-week COVID-19 lockdown on Saturday
as authorities struggle to control a fast-spreading outbreak of
the highly infectious Delta variant that has grown to 80 cases.
Parts of Sydney, Australia's biggest city, were already
under lockdown due to the outbreak, but health authorities said
cases and exposure sites were increasing too rapidly.
"Even though we don't want to impose burdens unless we
absolutely have to, unfortunately this is a situation where we
have to," said New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian.
Australia has been more successful in managing the pandemic
than many other advanced economies through swift border
closures, social distancing rules and high compliance, reporting
just over 30,400 cases and 910 COVID-19 deaths.
But the country has confronted small outbreaks in recent
months. These have been contained through speedy contact
tracing, isolation of thousands of people at a time or snap hard
lockdowns.
Rugby Australia was searching for alternatives sites for
Australia's series-opening test against France, which was to
have been played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on July 7.
Saturday's lockdown in New South Wales will also include the
regions of Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong, which
surround Sydney, a city of 5 million people.
Under the rules in place through July 9, people can leave
home for essential work, medical care, education or shopping.
The rest of the state will have limits on public gatherings and
masks will be obligatory indoors.
"There was no point doing it for three days or five days
because it wouldn't have done the job," Berejiklian told a news
briefing.
Her conservative state government was reluctant to impose
the lockdown, but a growing number of health experts called for
it, as Australia struggled with its vaccination rollout.
Michael Kidd, Australia's deputy chief medical officer, said
28% of people aged 16 or older have received their first
COVID-19 vaccine shot. Of the 7.2 million administered doses,
5.8 million were first doses.
Although free, vaccines are available for now only to people
over 40 and those in risk groups either due to their health or
work. The Pfizer Inc vaccine is administered to people
40 to 59 years old, and the AstraZeneca PLC shot to
those older.
On Saturday, the case of a worker at the Granites gold mine
in the Tanami Desert of the Northern Territory prompted the
territory's authorities to order the isolation of more than
1,600 people in three states who had had contact with the
worker.
The mine, owned by Newmont Corp, was put into
lockdown.
