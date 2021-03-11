AstraZeneca : Thai PM, cabinet cancel Friday's scheduled AstraZeneca vaccinations

(Adds quotes and detail)
BANGKOK, March 12 (Reuters) - Thailand's Prime Minister
Prayut Chan-o-cha and members of his cabinet on Friday cancelled
plans to receive AstraZeneca vaccine shots after the country
delayed use of the vaccines over reports of blood clots in some
European nations, a health official said.
In a health ministry news conference, Prasit Watanapa, Dean
of the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital, confirmed the
rollout would be delayed after a suspension of inoculations
using the vaccine in Denmark, Norway and Iceland.
Thailand was in a position to suspend the rollout for safety
investigations because it had brought under control a second
wave of coronavirus cases, said Kiattiphum Wongjit, permanent
secretary for the Public Health Ministry.
"AstraZeneca is still a good vaccine but with what has
happened ... the health ministry based on this advice would like
to postpone the usage of the AstraZeneca vaccine momentarily,"
Kiattiphum said.
Yong Poonvorawan, a virology expert, told the news
conference that the investigation would also check on whether
any issues might be related to particular batches in Europe and
said the vaccines supplied to Thailand were made in Asia.
Thailand has so far recorded just over 26,500 coronavirus
infections and 85 fatalities in a population of 66.5 million. A
second wave that began in December is now registering below 100
new infections per day.
Thailand's overall vaccination strategy is heavily reliant
on AstraZeneca, which will be produced locally by a company
owned by the country's king, with 61 million doses reserved for
the Thai population.
However, the locally made AstraZeneca is not due to be ready
until at least June, and Thailand last week began limited
inoculations with imported doses of the Sinovac vaccine.
Thailand has so far administered about 40,000 of the 200,000
recently received doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac, Kiattiphum said.
The country also last week received 117,300 doses of the
AstraZeneca vaccine, which the prime minister and his cabinet
had been scheduled to receive on Friday.
Kiattiphum said that Thailand's imported doses were not from
the same batch that is being investigated in Europe.
"We got this from global supply and there is no report of
this (problem) in Asia," he said.
