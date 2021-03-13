Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : Three health workers who received AstraZeneca vaccine in hospital with "unusual" symptoms, Norway says

03/13/2021 | 10:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO, March 13 (Reuters) - Three health workers in Norway who recently received the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 are being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, Norwegian health authorities said on Saturday.

Norway halted on Thursday the rollout of that vaccine, following a similar move by Denmark. Iceland later followed suit.

"We do not know if the cases are linked to the vaccine," Sigurd Hortemo, a senior doctor at the Norwegian Medicines Agency told a news conference held jointly with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

All three individuals were under the age of 50.

The European medicine regulator EMA would investigate the three incidents, Hortemo added.

"They have very unusual symptoms: bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets," Steinar Madsen, Medical Director at the Norwegian Medicines Agency told broadcaster NRK.

"They are quite sick...We take this very seriously," he said, adding authorities had received notification of the cases on Saturday.

AstraZeneca was not immediately available for comment.

Before Denmark's and Norway's move, Austria stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots while investigating a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism.

Still, EMA on Thursday said the vaccine's benefits outweighed its risks and could continue to be administered.

Europe is struggling to speed up a vaccine rollout after delivery delays from Pfizer and AstraZeneca, even as a spike in cases amid a more contagious virus variant has triggered fresh lockdowns in countries like Italy and France.


© Reuters 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
10:16aASTRAZENECA  : Three health workers who received AstraZeneca vaccine in hospital..
RE
10:06aASTRAZENECA  : Three health workers who received AstraZeneca vaccine treated for..
RE
09:24aASTRAZENECA  : lower EU vaccine supply target hinges on factory approval - docum..
RE
08:27aASTRAZENECA  : lower EU vaccine supply target hinges on factory approval - docum..
RE
08:15aBioNTech Recruits Rivals to Boost Covid-19 Vaccine Production
DJ
12:07aAP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12 : 04 a.m. EST
AQ
03/12EXCLUSIVE : AstraZeneca to seek U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine this mon..
RE
03/12MODERNA  : Expert says Albertans should take first vaccine offered even if premi..
AQ
03/12NO BIOLOGICAL EXPLANATION TO TIE AST : Sharma
AQ
03/12AstraZeneca Warns Europe of Large Delivery Shortfall, Blaming Export Curbs
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 793 M - -
Net income 2021 4 710 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 2,95%
Capitalization 127 B 127 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,49x
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 129,38 $
Last Close Price 96,77 $
Spread / Highest target 62,4%
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-5.09%126 852
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.41%420 180
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.46%281 782
PFIZER, INC.-5.71%194 901
ABBVIE INC.1.00%191 104
NOVARTIS AG-6.92%189 168
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ