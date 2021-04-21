Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : U.S. FDA finds peeling paint, debris at U.S. plant making J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

04/21/2021 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it had found problems including peeling paint and loose debris during inspections at a U.S. plant in Baltimore that makes Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine and asked for remediation of the issues.

Emergent Biosolutions, which owns the plant, has been seeking regulatory authorization to make the J&J vaccine there. It stopped production at the plant recently, saying the FDA had asked it to do so after an inspection.

The FDA said its inspections were complete and in a report detailed a long list of problems to remediate, including failure to train personnel to avoid cross contamination of COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, which had also been made at the site. Production of that vaccine, which is not yet approved in the United States, has also been stopped.

The inspection, carried out between April 12 and April 20, found the building was not of the suitable size or design to facilitate cleaning, maintenance or proper operations.

It described the wall as having a brown substance on it. The FDA also said the equipment used was not of adequate size for cleaning and maintenance.

Johnson & Johnson said it will exercise its oversight authority to ensure that all of the observations from the regulator are addressed promptly and comprehensively. (https://bit.ly/32wZMak)

Emergent was not immediately available for comment.

No vaccine manufactured at this plant has been distributed for use in the United States.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Caroline Humer)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1.82% 7631 Delayed Quote.2.32%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.70% 1045.0631 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
10:51aASTRAZENECA  : Israel Seeks To Re-Direct AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment..
MT
10:45aASTRAZENECA  : U.S. FDA finds peeling paint, debris at U.S. plant making J&J's C..
RE
10:07aEMA - COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN : EMA finds possible link to very rare cases of u..
AQ
09:30aEU snubs extra 300 mln J&J, Astra shots in bet on Pfizer-source
RE
08:30aLeaked EU-Pfizer contract shows price for COVID vaccines set at 15.5 euros pe..
RE
08:06aASTRAZENECA  : We Were Elected to Develop Kaduna State, Not Just to Pay Civil Se..
AQ
06:55aJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : EMA Sees Blood Clot Link With Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 ..
MT
06:42aASTRAZENECA  : India's Serum Institute to raise output to 100 million AstraZenec..
RE
06:42aASTRAZENECA  : European countries to resume J&J COVID vaccine deliveries
RE
06:28aJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : Denmark To Decide on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Jab Next ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 832 M - -
Net income 2021 4 569 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 707 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 2,73%
Capitalization 137 B 137 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,83x
EV / Sales 2022 4,19x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 129,55 $
Last Close Price 104,45 $
Spread / Highest target 58,9%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC2.32%137 150
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.78%438 293
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.31%290 135
PFIZER, INC.5.76%217 716
MERCK & CO., INC.-3.95%198 884
NOVARTIS AG-3.95%198 172
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ