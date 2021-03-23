AstraZeneca : U.S. Health Officials Raise Concerns Over AstraZeneca Data -- 3rd Update

By Jenny Strasburg and Cecilia Butini

U.S. officials said they were told AstraZeneca PLC may have released outdated information in its disclosure of trial results for its Covid-19 vaccine that could have "provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data."

The statement from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases came a day after AstraZeneca released interim data from large-scale U.S. trials that it said found its Covid-19 vaccine to be 79% effective in preventing symptomatic disease.

The results served as a vote of confidence in the shot, which has been clouded by uncertainty over previous, confusing efficacy results and large-scale production problems. More recently, reported cases of rare blood clotting in Europe raised concerns about the vaccine's safety, though European regulators have recommended its continued use.

In a highly unusual statement early Tuesday morning, NIAID said an independent data monitoring board working with AstraZeneca in conducting its trials raised concerns about the company's disclosures and had urged AstraZeneca to work with it to ensure that the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data would be made public.

NIAID said the monitoring board, an independent body that works alongside a drug company to conduct trials, "expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial." The agency said it was urging AstraZeneca "to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible."

The statement was a significant deviation from what are usually carefully scripted drug trial releases -- done in coordination with medicines regulators and with regard to how they might affect public perception of safety, as well as how they might affect a company's share price. A drug monitoring board such as the one that raised its concerns typically works closely with a drugmaker to execute and analyze trial results.

AstraZeneca, which developed the vaccine in partnership with the University of Oxford, didn't immediately comment early Tuesday. A senior AstraZeneca executive, Mene Pangalos, said Monday in a briefing with reporters about the U.S. trial results that U.S. independent trial-monitoring officials had conveyed its view of trial data to AstraZeneca over the weekend. "They told us the results after they'd done all the additional analyses around safety," Dr. Pangalos said. He said the officials had requested additional information related to blood-clotting issues and safety. "Once they'd done that, then [they] had a meeting with us and shared the results with the head of our team."

The U.S. trials identified no increased risk of serious blood clotting. In its statement Tuesday, NIAID didn't raise questions about the trial's findings regarding blood clotting, but instead cited unspecified information related to the vaccine's effectiveness. The statement didn't provide details of what information had been flagged by the monitoring board.

The surprise statement raises new questions about the vaccine's effectiveness against Covid-19 as it rolls out in millions of doses around the world. It also further clouds AstraZeneca's timeline for emergency use authorization in the U.S. It had said it hoped to apply to the Food and Drug Administration for authorization quickly so the vaccine, already being made in the U.S., could be administered there by May.

The U.S. provided more than $1 billion in funding to support the development of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The U.S. trial, which started recruiting volunteers there and in Chile and Peru in August, was standardized to meet FDA guidelines.

The relationship between AstraZeneca and U.S. officials has been tense in the past. The Wall Street Journal previously reported the FDA felt that AstraZeneca hadn't informed it quickly enough when a participant in the U.K. trials got sick and that the company later was slow to provide follow-up information.

The FDA at the time paused U.S. trials, which were just getting under way. The trials were later resumed, but after a weekslong delay that pushed back significantly AstraZeneca's ambitions of getting its shot quickly approved for use in the U.S.

As AstraZeneca responded to FDA questions during the U.S. trial pause, officials inside the agency got the impression the company was struggling to get its arms around the process of rapidly pulling together the necessary information, the Journal previously reported, citing a senior U.S. administration official.

AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot defended the company's disclosure of the sickness at the time and its interactions with the FDA.

On Monday, AstraZeneca said its vaccine was 79% effective across all trial participants and 80% effective in participants aged 65 and over, a group previous AstraZeneca trials lacked in large numbers. The shot was also found to be 100% effective in preventing serious illness and hospitalization across ages and ethnicities.

The U.S. trials provided the largest-scale clinical tests yet of the vaccine amid widespread scrutiny of its efficacy and reports of serious blood-clotting issues in a very small number of people in Europe who received the shot.

While not yet approved for use in the U.S., the AstraZeneca shot is being rolled out widely elsewhere. The U.K. has administered 11 million doses. It is also being used in large-scale vaccination drives across Europe and in India, and has been approved for use in over 70 countries.

The U.S. results, involving more than 30,000 participants, were supposed to have drawn a line under months of uncertainty about the vaccine's effectiveness and safety. On Monday, the U.S. trial results appeared to provide a much clearer set of data for the vaccine than previous trials. U.K. trial results of the vaccine, released late last year, presented a range of efficacy, between 62% and 90%, depending on a number of factors including dosing.

That range was difficult to compare with U.S. trial results of rival vaccines, one from Pfizer Inc. and Germany's BioNTech SE and another from Moderna Inc. Both were found to be more than 94% effective in U.S. trials. While still well short of that efficacy rate, AstraZeneca's 79% is much higher than the 50% benchmark set by global regulators.

The U.S. in late February authorized the Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson for the U.S. market. That one-dose shot was found to be 66.1% effective at protecting people from developing moderate and severe cases of Covid-19 at least 28 days after vaccination. The number jumped to 85.4% against severe disease alone.

It is very unusual for independent trial-safety monitors to publicly raise conflicts with a company running a clinical trial, according to researchers. Normally disagreements and back-and-forth happen in private, they said.

"This is unprecedented, in my opinion," said Stephen Evans, professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

Monday's release of AstraZeneca's U.S. trial data only provided a brief summary of so-called headline efficacy results, along with positive statements about overall safety. None of the raw data or more-specific breakdowns of results is available for outside experts or the public to analyze.

AstraZeneca said Monday that it is continuing to review the data and plans to submit the data for review by outside, independent researchers for publication.

Write to Jenny Strasburg at jenny.strasburg@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-21 0740ET