ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
AstraZeneca : U.S. Plans to Send AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses to Mexico, Canada -- 3rd Update

03/18/2021 | 01:41pm EDT
By Tarini Parti and Santiago Pérez

The Biden administration plans to send a total of 4 million doses of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine to Mexico and Canada, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.

The administration is assessing how it can loan those doses to the countries, Ms. Psaki said, with the expectation that the nations would send doses to the U.S. later. Of the 4 million, 2.5 million doses would be sent to Mexico and 1.5 million to Canada. She added the plans haven't yet been finalized.

The AstraZeneca vaccine isn't approved for use in the U.S.

"Our first priority remains vaccinating the U.S. population," Ms. Psaki said. "But the reality is...the pandemic knows no borders, and ensuring our neighbors can contain the virus is a mission critical step."

The deal with Mexico, following a request made by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in January, comes as the two countries are in talks to contain a surge in illegal migration along the U.S.-Mexico border, including a rise in unaccompanied children and whole families fleeing poverty and rampant violence in Central America.

Ms. Psaki said vaccine loans to Mexico were unrelated to the discussions about the border. "Every relationship has multiple layers of conversations that are happening at the same time," she said.

The administration's announcement follows a decision from the European Union's health agency that the Covid-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca was "safe and effective" and didn't increase the risk of blood clots. Many European countries, including Germany, France and Italy, had suspended the vaccine's use over the past week.

Write to Tarini Parti at Tarini.Parti@wsj.com and Santiago Pérez at santiago.perez@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-18-21 1341ET

