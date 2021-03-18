AstraZeneca : U.S. Plans to Send AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses to Mexico, Canada, Official Says--2nd Update

By Tarini Parti

The Biden administration plans to send a total of 4 million doses of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine to Mexico and Canada, a White House official said, describing it as a loan.

The official said the administration is assessing how it can loan those doses to the countries, with the expectation that they would send doses to the U.S. later.

The AstraZeneca vaccine isn't approved for use in the U.S.

Mexico's foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said the U.S. government has agreed to provide Mexico with the AstraZeneca doses, following a request by the administration of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The agreement comes as Mexico's Covid vaccination campaign was off to a slow start. Less than 4% of its population has received a Covid vaccine.

Write to Tarini Parti at Tarini.Parti@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-18-21 1329ET