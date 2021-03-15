AstraZeneca : U.S. authorization of AstraZeneca vaccine could come in April, independent monitors assessing data -US official

CHICAGO, March 15 (Reuters) - Results of AstraZeneca Plc's
U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial are being reviewed by
independent monitors, and emergency authorization could come in
about a month, a top U.S. official said on Monday.
The independent monitors are analyzing data from the
32,000-person U.S. study to determine whether the vaccine is
safe and effective. If the results are positive and all goes
well, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would review the
data and issue the authorization, Dr. Francis Collins, director
of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), said in an
interview.
Collins estimates that the FDA would need about three weeks
to analyze the trial data, after which an expert advisory panel
will meet and vote on whether to recommend authorization.
Independent monitoring boards periodically review data
during clinical trials to make sure no safety problems crop up,
and can halt studies early if it determines a drug or vaccine is
likely to fail or is clearly going to be a success.
The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with the University of
Oxford, has been authorized for use in the European Union and
many countries based on separate trial data. U.S. regulators
have been waiting for the U.S. data.
Several EU countries have halted administering the
AstraZeneca vaccine after reports from Denmark and Norway of
possible serious side effects, including bleeding and blood
clots.
Asked about those issues, Collins said he has not personally
seen the data but has been "pretty reassured" by statements from
European regulators that the problems could be occurring by
chance, and are not related to the vaccine.
With so many people being vaccinated, Collins said, some are
bound to experience a blood clot around the same time they
receive a vaccine.
"It's not clear at all" that people who receive the vaccine
get blood clots at an increased rate, Collins said, adding
"there may be a bit of an overreaction to something that is
unrelated to the vaccine itself."
A World Health Organization expert said on Monday he sees no
association between reports of blood clots and the AstraZeneca
vaccine and urged people not to panic.
Asked about the emergence of more contagious viral variants
that could evade vaccine protection, Collins said studies so far
suggest that currently authorized vaccines from Pfizer Inc
, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson will
be protective.
"We do not feel that we are in a difficult situation that
requires immediate action in the U.S., but we've got to watch
this really closely," said Collins, a geneticist who has led the
NIH since 2009.
COVID-19 vaccine makers have already started work on booster
doses of their shots that specifically target a concerning
variant first discovered in South Africa. Those would be ready
by the end of 2021 or early 2022.
It will not be clear until this summer or fall whether a
booster dose is necessary, Collins said.
"I really hope that doesn't happen, but I think we would be
foolish not to plan for that just in case, and so planning is
happening," he said.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago and Michael Erman in
New York; Editing by Peter Henderson and Bill Berkrot)