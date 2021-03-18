Log in
AstraZeneca PLC

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
AstraZeneca : U.S. plans to send 4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Mexico, Canada -official

03/18/2021 | 11:52am EDT
WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The United States plans to send roughly 4 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine that it is not using to Mexico and Canada in loan deals with the two countries, an administration official told Reuters on Thursday.

Mexico will receive 2.5 million does of the vaccine and Canada will receive 1.5 million doses, the official said.

"This virus has no borders," the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "We only put the virus behind us if we're helping our global partners."

The Biden administration has come under pressure from allies worldwide to share vaccine, particularly from AstraZeneca, which is authorized for use in other countries but not yet in the United States.

AstraZeneca has millions of doses made in a U.S. facility, and has said that it would have 30 million shots ready at the beginning of April.

The deal to share the vaccine, which is still being finalized, does not affect President Joe Biden's plans to have vaccine available for all adults in the United States by the end of May, the official said. The deal is likely to be announced publicly in the coming days.

Two officials said the vaccine would be delivered in "short order" once the deal was completed, but they declined to give a more specific timetable.

The "releasable" vaccines are ready to be used once they arrive. Under the deal, the United States will share doses with Mexico and Canada now with the understanding that they will pay the United States back with doses in return. The official said that would take place later this year. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Heather Timmons and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2021
