AstraZeneca : U.S. plans to send 4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Mexico, Canada -official

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The United States plans to
send roughly 4 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
that it is not using to Mexico and Canada in loan deals with the
two countries, an administration official told Reuters on
Thursday.
Mexico will receive 2.5 million does of the vaccine and
Canada will receive 1.5 million doses, the official said.
"This virus has no borders," the official told Reuters on
condition of anonymity. "We only put the virus behind us if
we're helping our global partners."
The Biden administration has come under pressure from allies
worldwide to share vaccine, particularly from AstraZeneca, which
is authorized for use in other countries but not yet in the
United States.
AstraZeneca has millions of doses made in a U.S. facility,
and has said that it would have 30 million shots ready at the
beginning of April.
The deal to share the vaccine, which is still being
finalized, does not affect President Joe Biden's plans to have
vaccine available for all adults in the United States by the end
of May, the official said. The deal is likely to be announced
publicly in the coming days.
Two officials said the vaccine would be delivered in "short
order" once the deal was completed, but they declined to give a
more specific timetable.
The "releasable" vaccines are ready to be used once they
arrive. Under the deal, the United States will share doses with
Mexico and Canada now with the understanding that they will pay
the United States back with doses in return. The official said
that would take place later this year.
