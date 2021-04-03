AstraZeneca : U.S. puts J&J in charge of plant that botched COVID vaccine, removes AstraZeneca

April 3 (Reuters) - The United States has put Johnson and
Johnson in charge of a plant that ruined 15 million
doses of its COVID-19 vaccine and has stopped British drugmaker
AstraZeneca Plc from using the facility, a senior health
official said on Saturday.
J&J said it was "assuming full responsibility" of the
Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore, reiterating
that it will deliver 100 million doses to the government by the
end of May.
The Department of Health & Human Services facilitated the
move, the health official said in an email, asking not to be
named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
AstraZeneca, whose vaccine has not been approved in the
United States, said it will work with President Joe Biden's
administration to find an alternative site to produce its
vaccine.
White House officials did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The development, first reported by the New York Times,
further hampers AstraZeneca's efforts in the United States. The
government has criticized the drugmaker for using outdated data
in the results of its vaccine trial. It later revised its study.
Workers at the Emergent BioSolutions plant several weeks ago
conflated ingredients for the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines, the
Times said earlier in the week. J&J said at the time the ruined
batch had not advanced to the fill-and-finish stage.
The government's move to have the facility make only the J&J
single-dose vaccine is meant to avoid future mix-ups, the Times
said, citing two senior federal health officials.
The top U.S. infectious disease doctor told Reuters on
Thursday the country may not need AstraZeneca's vaccine even if
it wins approval.
The United States has loan deals to send Mexico and Canada
roughly 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, made at its
U.S. facility.
(Reporting by Shubham Kalia and Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru;
Additional reporting by Steve Holland in Washington; Editing by
David Gregorio and William Mallard)