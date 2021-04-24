Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : U.S. racing to send aid to India as COVID-19 cases soar

04/24/2021 | 11:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMINGTON, Del., April 24 (Reuters) - The United States is deeply concerned by a massive surge in coronavirus cases in India and will race additional support to the Indian government and health care workers, a White House spokeswoman said on Saturday.

"We are in active conversations at high levels and plan to quickly deploy additional support to the Government of India and Indian health care workers as they battle this latest severe outbreak. We will have more to share very soon," the spokeswoman told Reuters via email.

Washington is under increasing pressure to do more to help India, the world's largest democracy and a strategic ally in President Joe Biden's efforts to counter China, as it grapples with a record-setting surge in coronavirus infections.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Friday called on the Biden administration to release millions of stored doses of AstraZeneca vaccine for shipment to India, Brazil and other hard hit countries.

The Indian government has deployed military planes and trains to get urgently needed oxygen to Delhi from other parts of the country and foreign countries, including Singapore.

The number of cases across the country surged by a record daily rise of 349,691 on Sunday, for a total of 16.96 million cases, including 192,311 deaths, the health ministry said.

The country of 1.3 billion people is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe, Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, warned in an op-ed published Saturday in the Washington Post.

He said some 2,000 people were dying daily, but most experts estimated that the true number was five to 10 times that level.

Officials from both countries are engaged at various levels to ensure a smooth supply of inputs and components from U.S. companies for production of COVID-19 vaccines in India, a spokesman at the Indian Embassy in Washington told Reuters.

He said it was important to work together to identify ways to overcome bottlenecks in medical supply chains and expedite ongoing vaccination efforts.

Jha called on Washington to send India oxygen, excess testing kits and high-quality personal protective equipment, including face masks, and medicines to treat COVID-19 patients, including sedatives and Remdesivir.

Jha also urged the Biden administration to share excess vaccines with India and other countries in crisis, citing some 30 million unused doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that is in use elsewhere, but has not been authorized by U.S. regulators.

Washington should also lift export controls on raw materials put in place via the Defense Production Act and an associated export embargo in February, Jha wrote.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said U.S. and Indian officials were working to find ways to help address the crisis, but gave no timetable for the support.

She said the United States has already provided India some $1.4 billion in health assistance, emergency relief supplies, pandemic training for Indian state and local health officials, and ventilators. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
02:13aIndia coronavirus cases set new global record, U.S. readies help
RE
04/24ASTRAZENECA  : U.S. racing to send aid to India as COVID-19 cases soar
RE
04/24ASTRAZENECA  : UK officials close to deal to buy tens of millions more doses of ..
RE
04/24RATES OF HOSPITALIZATION, ICU ADMISS : Tam
AQ
04/24ASTRAZENECA  : Regulators mull restricting Astrazeneca jab for under-40s over bl..
AQ
04/24ASTRAZENECA  : Indian hospitals turn away patients in COVID-19 'tsunami'
RE
04/24ASTRAZENECA  : Malaysia receives first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines - ..
RE
04/24S.Korea signs with Pfizer for additional 40 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses
RE
04/24S.Korea signs with Pfizer for extra 40 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses
RE
04/24ASTRAZENECA  : vaccines sent to Mexico from Baltimore plant safe - deputy health..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 684 M - -
Net income 2021 4 569 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 707 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,8x
Yield 2021 2,72%
Capitalization 138 B 137 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,87x
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 129,63 $
Last Close Price 105,00 $
Spread / Highest target 58,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC3.28%137 479
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.17%435 766
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.15%291 656
PFIZER, INC.4.97%215 652
NOVARTIS AG-3.59%198 773
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.79%197 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ