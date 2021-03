AstraZeneca : University of Oxford to study nasal administration of COVID-19 vaccine

March 25 (Reuters) - University of Oxford:

* UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD SAYS TO STUDY NASAL ADMINISTRATION OF COVID-19 VACCINE

* UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD SAYS LAUNCHING STUDY INVESTIGATING THE DELIVERY OF THE CHADOX1 NCOV-19 CORONAVIRUS VACCINE USING A NASAL SPRAY

* OXFORD - VACCINE WILL BE DELIVERED USING AN INTRANASAL SPRAY DEVICE, SIMILAR TO MANY OVER-THE-COUNTER HAY FEVER NASAL SPRAYS

* OXFORD-PHASE I TRIAL, WILL ENROL 30 HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS AGED 18-40, TO INVESTIGATE LEVEL OF IMMUNE SYSTEM RESPONSES GENERATED BY VACCINE USING THIS DELIVERY TECHNIQUE

* OXFORD - THE VOLUNTEERS, WHO WILL BE DRAWN FROM THE LOCAL OXFORD REGION, WILL BE FOLLOWED FOR A TOTAL OF FOUR MONTHS

* OXFORD SAYS ALL OF VOLUNTEERS TO RECEIVE SAME VACCINE CURRENTLY BEING DELIVERED BY INTRAMUSCULAR INJECTION AS PART OF NATIONAL ROLL OUT OF CHADOX1 NCOV-19 VACCINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: