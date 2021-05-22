AstraZeneca : Vietnam in talks to produce Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine - media

HANOI, May 22 (Reuters) - A research centre under Vietnam's
health ministry is in talks with Russia to produce the Sputnik V
COVID-19 vaccine in the country, local media reported on
Saturday.
The Russian partner would initially transfer semi-finished
products along with instructions to the Ministry of Health's
Polyvac Center to produce around 50 million doses a year, the
online newspaper VnExpress reported, without identifying the
partner.
An official at Polyvac confirmed to Reuters that the talks
were underway, but declined to give further details.
In a later stage, Polyvac would produce the vaccine from
scratch, the report said, citing an unnamed Polyvac source.
The report said Vietnam was also in talks to buy the Sputnik
V COVID-19 vaccine from Russia for domestic use before any
domestic production of the shot.
In March, Vietnam approved Sputnik V for use against
COVID-19, the second coronavirus shot to be approved in the
Southeast Asian country after the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The country has administered around 1 million doses of
COVID-19 vaccine since it began its vaccination campaign in
early March. It has received about 2.6 million doses, mostly
through the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility.
Vietnam's Ministry of Finance said this week it planned to
set up a 25.2 trillion dong ($1.1 billion) fund to acquire 150
million COVID-19 vaccine doses for its population.
