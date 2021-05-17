AstraZeneca : WHO chief calls on vaccine makers to advance doses for COVAX

GENEVA, May 17 (Reuters) - The head of the World Health
Organization called on manufacturers to make COVID-19 vaccine
doses available to a vaccine-sharing facility earlier than
planned due to a supply shortfall left by Indian export
disruptions.
"While we appreciate the work of AstraZeneca who
have been steadily increasing the speed and volume of their
deliveries, we need other manufacturers to follow suit," said
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a virtual
briefing, mentioning Pfizer and Moderna
specifically.
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Emma Farge)