ASTRAZENECA PLC

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/16 06:43:18 am
7201.5 GBX   +3.20%
AstraZeneca : WRAPUP 1-France seeks quick resumption of AstraZeneca shots suspended over safety fears

03/16/2021 | 06:22am EDT
* AstraZeneca vaccine halted after reported blood clots

* Over a dozen EU countries suspend its use pending probe

* Risk to public health of delaying shots is greater-experts

ROME/BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - France expressed hope European medical experts would clear up questions over the safety of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot on Thursday, as experts warned the decision by major European states to stop using it posed a greater risk to public health.

In a coordinated step, the European Union's largest members - Germany, France and Italy - suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine on Monday pending the outcome of an investigation by the bloc's medicines regulator into isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts.

They were joined by Sweden and Latvia on Tuesday, bringing to more than a dozen the number of EU countries that have acted since reports first emerged of thromboembolisms affecting people after they got the AstraZeneca shot.

The World Health Organization and European Medicines Agency have joined AstraZeneca in saying there is no proven link.

"The choice is a political one," Nicola Magrini, the director general of Italy's medicines authority AIFA told daily la Repubblica in an interview.

Magrini called the AstraZeneca vaccine safe and said its benefit to risk ratio was "widely positive". There have been eight deaths and four cases of serious side-effects following vaccinations in Italy, he added.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran also told reporters that the risk-reward ratio for the vaccine remained positive.

"We expect some kind of verdict from the European scientific community by Thursday afternoon, allowing us to resume the campaign," Veran said. France's vaccination chief Alain Fischer said he expected the suspension to be temporary.

Governments say they acted out of an abundance of caution, with German Health Minister Jens Spahn stating on Monday that the decision to suspend AstraZeneca was not political but based on expert advice.

He acted after Germany's vaccine watchdog identified a unusual number of cases of a rare cerebral vein thrombosis. Out of 1.6 million people in Germany who had got the AstraZeneca, seven fell ill and three died.

The risk of dying of COVID is still orders of magnitude greater, especially among those most vulnerable such as the elderly, said Dirk Brockmann, an epidemiologist at the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious diseases.

"In the risk groups the risk of dying of COVID is much, much higher. That means one is probably 100,000 times more likely to die of COVID than because of an AstraZeneca vaccine," Brockmann told ARD public television.

(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthieu Protard in PARIS; writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Philippa Fletcher)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 819 M - -
Net income 2021 4 741 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 425 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 2,94%
Capitalization 127 B 127 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,50x
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 130,08 $
Last Close Price 96,98 $
Spread / Highest target 62,0%
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-4.72%127 209
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.93%422 339
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.58%288 269
PFIZER, INC.-5.08%197 523
ABBVIE INC.2.90%194 706
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.81%192 886
