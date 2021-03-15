AstraZeneca : We need to know if AstraZeneca shot is safe for Germany - Bavaria's Soeder

BERLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - Bavarian premier Markus Soeder
called for clarity on whether AstraZeneca's COVID-19
vaccine was safe after the Netherlands became the latest country
to stop using the shot after reports of patients falling ill
after receiving it.
The German Health Ministry told Reuters on Monday that it
would keep issuing the vaccine despite reports of serious
side-effects in other European countries. So far no, no clear
statistical evidence has been presented of it being dangerous.
The Dutch government said on Sunday that its decision to
stop issuing the vaccine was based on reports from Denmark and
Norway of possible serious side-effects, including bleeding and
blood clots.
"There has to be an extra clear statement in Germany,"
Soeder, premier of one of Germany's richest regions, told a news
conference. "Is the vaccine good or bad? We now need statements
that this vaccine is effective and can work."
Last week, Lothar Wieler, head of Germany's Robert Koch
Institute for Infectious Diseases, said there was no evidence
that patients who received the vaccine were more likely than
patients of a similar age group to suffer blood conditions.
"Since we're now vaccinating the old and very old, and most
people who die are of course old and very old, then there can be
a chronological link between vaccination and death," he said on
Friday.
"There is no evidence that the link is statistically
excessive," Wieler added.
European vaccination programmes have been upset in the last
two weeks by reports that recipients of the AstraZeneca
inoculation have suffered blood clots.
The European Medicines Agency has said there is no
indication that the events were caused by the vaccination, a
view that was echoed by the World Health Organization on Friday.
