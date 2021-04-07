AstraZeneca : Women under 60 at far greater risk of rare clotting after AstraZeneca shot - German official

BERLIN, April 7 (Reuters) - Instances of rare clotting in
women aged under 60 who received AstraZeneca's COVID-19
vaccine were 20 times higher than would normally be expected,
Christian Bogdan, a member of Germany's vaccine committee, said
on Wednesday.
His comments came as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and
Britain's medical regulator acknowledged a possible link between
the AstraZeneca vaccine to rare cases of unusual blood clots
with low blood platelet counts.
Most cases have been reported in women and, although very
rare, their higher prevalence in a particular population group
over a defined timeframe represented a "very clear risk signal",
Bogdan told an online briefing.
"We looked at how many cases occur in society as a
background incidence, and compared that with cases observed
between four and 16 days after vaccination," he said.
"When you take that into account, then you come to an
observed-to-expected ratio...of 20 (times higher) in women
between 20 and 59 years old."
The German committee recommended last week that people aged
under 60 who had received one AstraZeneca shot should get a
second dose of another vaccine.
Health experts also told the briefing, organised by the
Science Media Center, that more research was needed to discover
what may predispose people to clots with low blood platelet
counts, and as well as the precise mechanism that leads to them.
The EMA's review included 86 cases of clotting in the brain
and abdomen in Britain and Europe, of which 18 were fatal.
The German vaccine advisory committee members saw no
disadvantages or risks from younger recipients of AstraZeneca's
COVID-19 vaccine receiving a second dose of an alternative shot.
"Nobody expects from an immunological perspective that there
will be a disadvantage to getting a second dose of another
vaccine," Marianne Roebl-Mathieu, another committee member, told
the same briefing.
Should a second dose prove ineffective, a third could be
effective, added Roebl-Mathieu. Studies involving mixing vaccine
doses are under way.
(Reporting by John Miller and Douglas Busvine; editing by David
Evans)