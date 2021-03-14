AstraZeneca : finds no evidence of increased blood clot risk from vaccine

March 14 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc on Sunday said
it had conducted a review of people vaccinated with its COVID-19
vaccine which has shown no evidence of an increased risk of
blood clots.
The review covered more than 17 million people vaccinated in
the European Union and United Kingdom.
"A careful review of all available safety data of more than
17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and UK with
COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an
increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or
thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in
any particular country," the statement said.
Authorities in Denmark, Norway and Iceland have suspended
the use of the vaccine over clotting issues, while Austria
stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots last week while
investigating a death from coagulation disorders.
Ireland on Sunday temporarily suspended AstraZeneca's
COVID-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution".
The drugmaker said additional testing has and is being
conducted by the company and the European health authorities and
none of the re-tests have shown cause for concern.
There are also no confirmed issues related to quality of any
of its COVID-19 vaccine batches used across Europe and rest of
the world, the company said.
(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane
Merriman)