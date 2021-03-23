AstraZeneca : may have included outdated info from U.S. vaccine trial - NIAID

March 23 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc
may have included outdated information from its
COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial, the U.S. National Institute of
Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said on Tuesday.
The Data and Safety Monitoring Board has notified the
drugmaker, NIAID and the Biomedical Advanced Research and
Development Authority that it was concerned by the information
released by AstraZeneca on the initial data from its clinical
trial, according to a statement from the NIAID.
