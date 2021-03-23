AstraZeneca : may have provided incomplete efficacy data from latest COVID-19 trial -NIAID

March 23 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc
may have provided an incomplete view of efficacy data on
its COVID-19 vaccine from a large scale U.S. trial, the U.S.
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
said on Tuesday, in a fresh setback to the shot.
AstraZeneca said a day earlier that its COVID-19 vaccine
developed with Oxford University was 79% effective in preventing
symptomatic illness in a large trial in the United States, Chile
and Peru.
"The DSMB expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have
included outdated information from that trial, which may have
provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data," the U.S.
agency said, referring to the independent Data Safety Monitoring
Board (DSMB).
"We urge the company to work with the DSMB to review the
efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy
data be made public as quickly as possible."
The request cast doubts over the company's plan to seek U.S.
emergency use authorization for the vaccine in the coming weeks.
Authorization and guidelines for use of the vaccine in the
United States will be determined by the Food and Drug
Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
after thorough review of the data by independent advisory
committees, said the NIAID, part of the National Institutes of
Health.
AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment.
Hailed as a milestone in the fight against the COVID-19
pandemic when it emerged as a vaccine contender last year, the
AstraZeneca shot has been dogged by doubts over its efficacy,
dosing regimen and possible side effects.
