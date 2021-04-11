AstraZeneca : says it had positive meeting with EU over vaccine row

MILAN, April 11 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca had a
positive meeting with the European Commission last week, the
Anglo-Swedish company said after an Italian newspaper said the
group had not replied to an EU letter of complaint over COVID-19
vaccines within a 20-day deadline.
European Union member states and the pharmaceutical company
are at odds over the delivery of shots after the group shipped
less than indicated to the EU than in the initial agreement.
Italian daily Corriere della Sera said on Sunday AstraZeneca
had yet to react to a letter sent by the Commission on March 19
to complain about low-contract supplies of COVID-19 vaccines.
"We can confirm we have responded to the Commission within
the required time-frame of the dispute resolution mechanism, and
that our team had a very collaborative meeting with the
Commission last week," AstraZeneca's Director of Global Media
Relations Matthew Kent said in an emailed message.
Earlier on Sunday a spokesman for the European Commission
confirmed that Brussels on March 19 had written to AstraZeneca,
calling it "a notice for dispute settlement", adding this was a
first step to engage in an dialogue to resolve the issue.
"At this stage we are still waiting for the necessary
elements ... we remain in contact with AstraZeneca to ensure
timely delivery of a sufficient number of doses," the spokesman
had told Reuters, without elaborating.
According to the contract signed between EU and the company,
which is public, if a dispute arises, one of the parties shall
first notify the problem with a letter. Then, after 20 days from
the written notice, they "shall meet and attempt to resolve the
dispute by good faith negotiations".
Under the contract signed on COVID-19 vaccines, European
Union states had expected to receive 120 million doses by the
end of March from AstraZeneca, but the company had supplied only
30.12 million doses, Corriere said.
AstraZeneca's spokesman did not comment on the supply data.
With contagion still rising in many European countries and
vaccination campaigns hitting hurdles, some governments have
shown increasing irritation with the pharmaceuticals group.
"Manifestly, they (AstraZeneca) did not honour their
commitments and thus, in a certain way, they were mocking us
Europeans," France's European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune
said on Sunday, speaking to LCI television news channel.
Beaune said the EU letter to the Anglo-Swedish group could
even lead to a battle in court.
"We sent a formal notice in recent days, it is the beginning
of a possible judicial procedure if the company doesn't fix
things," he said, adding that putting pressure on the company to
accelerate production in Europe appeared to be a better option
compared with starting a legal process, which would take time.
(Additional reporting by Kate Abnett in Brussels and Richard
Lough in Paris; editing by David Evans)