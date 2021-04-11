Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : says it had positive meeting with EU over vaccine row

04/11/2021 | 02:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, April 11 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca had a positive meeting with the European Commission last week, the Anglo-Swedish company said after an Italian newspaper said the group had not replied to an EU letter of complaint over COVID-19 vaccines within a 20-day deadline.

European Union member states and the pharmaceutical company are at odds over the delivery of shots after the group shipped less than indicated to the EU than in the initial agreement.

Italian daily Corriere della Sera said on Sunday AstraZeneca had yet to react to a letter sent by the Commission on March 19 to complain about low-contract supplies of COVID-19 vaccines.

"We can confirm we have responded to the Commission within the required time-frame of the dispute resolution mechanism, and that our team had a very collaborative meeting with the Commission last week," AstraZeneca's Director of Global Media Relations Matthew Kent said in an emailed message.

Earlier on Sunday a spokesman for the European Commission confirmed that Brussels on March 19 had written to AstraZeneca, calling it "a notice for dispute settlement", adding this was a first step to engage in an dialogue to resolve the issue.

"At this stage we are still waiting for the necessary elements ... we remain in contact with AstraZeneca to ensure timely delivery of a sufficient number of doses," the spokesman had told Reuters, without elaborating.

According to the contract signed between EU and the company, which is public, if a dispute arises, one of the parties shall first notify the problem with a letter. Then, after 20 days from the written notice, they "shall meet and attempt to resolve the dispute by good faith negotiations".

Under the contract signed on COVID-19 vaccines, European Union states had expected to receive 120 million doses by the end of March from AstraZeneca, but the company had supplied only 30.12 million doses, Corriere said.

AstraZeneca's spokesman did not comment on the supply data.

With contagion still rising in many European countries and vaccination campaigns hitting hurdles, some governments have shown increasing irritation with the pharmaceuticals group.

"Manifestly, they (AstraZeneca) did not honour their commitments and thus, in a certain way, they were mocking us Europeans," France's European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Sunday, speaking to LCI television news channel.

Beaune said the EU letter to the Anglo-Swedish group could even lead to a battle in court.

"We sent a formal notice in recent days, it is the beginning of a possible judicial procedure if the company doesn't fix things," he said, adding that putting pressure on the company to accelerate production in Europe appeared to be a better option compared with starting a legal process, which would take time. (Additional reporting by Kate Abnett in Brussels and Richard Lough in Paris; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
02:20pASTRAZENECA  : says it had positive meeting with EU over vaccine row
RE
10:37aASTRAZENECA  : has not reacted yet to EU letter on vaccines - Corriere
RE
07:49aTHE LATEST : Official says Chinese vaccines not very powerful
AQ
03:18aEU AND COVID-19 : When a vaccine only adds to the trouble
AQ
04/10ASTRAZENECA  : Malawi Expands Eligibility for Covid Vaccine As Doses Near Expira..
AQ
04/09Vaccitech, startup behind AstraZeneca-Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine, files for U...
RE
04/09Startup Behind Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Files for U.S. IPO-- 3rd U..
DJ
04/09Startup Behind Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Files for U.S. IPO-- 2nd U..
DJ
04/09Startup Behind Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Files for U.S. IPO-- Updat..
DJ
04/09Startup Behind Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Files for U.S. IPO
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 910 M - -
Net income 2021 4 585 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14 367 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,0x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,71x
EV / Sales 2022 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 130,13 $
Last Close Price 99,88 $
Spread / Highest target 66,2%
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-0.51%131 272
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.46%424 524
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.21%288 043
PFIZER, INC.-2.31%204 161
NOVARTIS AG-3.29%197 172
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.71%193 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ