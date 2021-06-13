Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : shots should be halted for over-60s - EMA official

06/13/2021 | 08:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Countries should avoid giving the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to people over 60 in addition to younger age groups, the head of the EU drug regulator's COVID-19 task force was quoted on Sunday as saying, amid fears over rare blood clotting and as alternative vaccines become available.

The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) position is that the AstraZeneca shot is safe and can be used for all age groups over 18. However several European Union member states have restricted its use to those in the age range 50 to 65, due to rare cases of blood clotting, mainly among young people.

"In a pandemic context, our position was and is that the risk-benefit ratio remains favourable for all age groups," COVID-19 task force chief Marco Cavaleri told the Italian newspaper La Stampa.

However, Cavaleri said that as the number of COVID-19 cases is falling and taking into account that the younger population is less exposed to COVID-19 related risks, it could be better to use vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, such as Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, on the younger population.

Asked whether health authorities should also avoid giving the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged over 60, Cavaleri said: "Yes, and many countries, such as France and Germany, are considering it in the light of greater availability of mRNA vaccines."

Earlier this week the Italian government said it would restrict the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged over 60, after a teenager who had received the shot died from a rare form of blood clotting.

Italian Health minister Roberto Speranza told reporters on Sunday that Italy will continue to use the AstraZeneca vaccine on the over 60s, including those who have not received a first jab.

Like many European countries, Italy briefly halted AstraZeneca inoculations in March over concerns about the rare blood clotting problems.

It resumed them the following month with the recommendation that the product be "preferably" used for people over the age of 60, after the EMA said its benefits outweighed any risks. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by Gareth Jones and Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.70% 8340 Delayed Quote.13.87%
MODERNA, INC. 0.85% 218.85 Delayed Quote.109.49%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
08:49aASTRAZENECA  : shots should be halted for over-60s - EMA official
RE
05:48aASTRAZENECA  : Germany demands that J&J make up COVID-19 vaccine gap in July
RE
05:18aASPEN PHARMACARE  : South African health inspectors will not release unsuitable ..
RE
06/12CP NEWSALERT : Ontario shortens wait time for second shot after AstraZeneca vacc..
AQ
06/11ASTRAZENECA  : COVID-19 hot spot mayors want shorter dose interval for AstraZene..
AQ
06/11FDA Approves Export of Covid-19 Vaccine Doses From Troubled Baltimore Plan --..
DJ
06/11ASTRAZENECA  : U.S. FDA asks J&J to discard millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses
RE
06/11FDA Approves Export of Covid-19 Vaccine Doses from Troubled Baltimore Plant
DJ
06/11Drug Experts Explore Mixing COVID-19 Jabs Despite Side Effect Risks
MT
06/11"WE NEED MORE" : UN joins criticism of G7 vaccine pledge
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31 008 M - -
Net income 2021 4 562 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 731 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,9x
Yield 2021 2,42%
Capitalization 154 B 154 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,33x
EV / Sales 2022 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 132,38 $
Last Close Price 117,64 $
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC13.87%154 435
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.82%434 405
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.68%328 612
PFIZER, INC.9.07%224 747
NOVARTIS AG-0.39%208 035
ABBVIE INC.7.72%203 857