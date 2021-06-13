AstraZeneca : shots should be halted for over-60s - EMA official

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Countries should avoid giving the
AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to people over 60 in addition to
younger age groups, the head of the EU drug regulator's COVID-19
task force was quoted on Sunday as saying, amid fears over rare
blood clotting and as alternative vaccines become available.
The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) position is that the
AstraZeneca shot is safe and can be used for all age groups
over 18. However several European Union member states have
restricted its use to those in the age range 50 to 65, due to
rare cases of blood clotting, mainly among young people.
"In a pandemic context, our position was and is that the
risk-benefit ratio remains favourable for all age groups,"
COVID-19 task force chief Marco Cavaleri told the Italian
newspaper La Stampa.
However, Cavaleri said that as the number of COVID-19 cases
is falling and taking into account that the younger population
is less exposed to COVID-19 related risks, it could be better to
use vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, such as
Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, on the younger
population.
Asked whether health authorities should also avoid giving
the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged over 60, Cavaleri said:
"Yes, and many countries, such as France and Germany, are
considering it in the light of greater availability of mRNA
vaccines."
Earlier this week the Italian government said it would
restrict the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged over
60, after a teenager who had received the shot died from a rare
form of blood clotting.
Italian Health minister Roberto Speranza told reporters on
Sunday that Italy will continue to use the AstraZeneca vaccine
on the over 60s, including those who have not received a first
jab.
Like many European countries, Italy briefly halted
AstraZeneca inoculations in March over concerns about the rare
blood clotting problems.
It resumed them the following month with the recommendation
that the product be "preferably" used for people over the age of
60, after the EMA said its benefits outweighed any risks.
