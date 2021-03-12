AstraZeneca : to seek U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine this month or early next -sources

CHICAGO, March 12 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc is
preparing to file for U.S. emergency use authorization (EUA) for
its COVID-19 vaccine later this month or early April after
accumulating enough data to judge the inoculation's efficacy,
sources with knowledge of the ongoing clinical trial told
Reuters on Friday.
The British drugmaker completed enrollment in its trial of
more than 32,000 volunteers in January and now has data on at
least 150 cases of COVID-19, two sources familiar with the trial
told Reuters.
The number of COVID-19 cases among those who got the vaccine
versus infections in participants who received a placebo will
show how effective the AstraZeneca shot was at preventing
illness in those age 18 and over.
The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in collaboration with
Oxford University, has been authorized for use in the
European Union and many countries but not yet by U.S.
regulators.
"The U.S. Phase III study results are necessary for the
FDA’s evaluation of an EUA request for our vaccine," a company
spokeswoman said, without confirming trial details being
reported by Reuters. "We expect data from our U.S. Phase III
trial to be available soon, in the coming weeks, and we plan to
file for emergency use authorization shortly thereafter."
Highly anticipated results from the U.S. trial could help
settle safety concerns arising over reports of serious blood
clots in some vaccine recipients that have led several nations
to pause administering the vaccine.
A World Health Organization expert advisory committee is
looking into the matter.
The data could also help determine what becomes of doses
already sitting in U.S. warehouses awaiting approval. The New
York Times reported on Thursday that some countries have been
asking to procure doses of the vaccine not currently being
offered in the United States.
AstraZeneca said in February it expects its vaccine could
receive U.S. emergency use authorization at the beginning of
April and could immediately deliver 30 million doses to
locations around the United States.
In a Friday press briefing, White House Coronavirus Response
Coordinator Jeff Zients said the United States has a small
inventory of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which it plans to keep and
deploy to Americans should an EUA be granted.
The U.S. stance could thwart AstraZeneca’s efforts to come
closer to delivering on its contractual obligation with the EU
of 180 million doses in the second quarter.
AstraZeneca told the EU earlier this year it would cut its
supplies in the second quarter by at least half to less than 90
million doses, EU sources told Reuters, after a bigger reduction
in the first three months of the year.
