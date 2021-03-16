AstraZeneca : to supply 500,000 more COVID-19 antibody cocktail to U.S.

March 16 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it
has agreed to supply up to half a million additional doses of
its experimental antibody-based COVID-19 combination treatment
to the United States for $205 million.
In October, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker and U.S. government
agencies had initially agreed for a supply of 200,000 doses. The
extension brings potential U.S. supplies of the treatment to
700,000 doses and the total value of the deal to $726 million.
The treatment, AZD7442, is a combination of two monoclonal
antibodies and has not been approved for use as yet, AstraZeneca
said, adding that the new agreement is contingent on an approval
by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The company said it does not expect any changes to its 2021
forecasts because of the deal.
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)