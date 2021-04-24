AstraZeneca : vaccines sent to Mexico from Baltimore plant safe - deputy health minister

MEXICO CITY, April 23 (Reuters) - Millions of doses of
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at a U.S.
plant that had a contamination issue and then shipped to Mexico
are safe and have been approved by two regulators, Mexico's
deputy health minister said on Friday.
The doses were sent to Mexico as part of an agreement with
the administration of President Joe Biden for 2.7 million shots
of AstraZeneca's vaccine to help supplement Mexico's vaccination
campaign amid global delays and shortages.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) halted
production at the U.S. plant in Baltimore which produced the
vaccines while it investigated an error that led to millions of
doses being ruined last month.
Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell confirmed the
vaccines Mexico received were produced at the same Baltimore
plant but reiterated they were safe, and had been evaluated by
the FDA as well as Mexican health regulator COFEPRIS.
"So, we are certain that it was a safe, quality product, the
one that we put to Mexican people, 2.7 million," Lopez Gatell
said during a regular news conference. "No dose would have been
released if not all requirements had been met."
Johnson & Johnson was put in charge of manufacturing
at the plant in early April by the U.S. government after it
disclosed the error in which ingredients from AstraZeneca's
shot, also produced at the plant at that time, contaminated a
batch of the J&J vaccine.
The New York Times earlier reported that millions of
vaccines made at the plant were sent to both Mexico and Canada.
Neither Mexico's foreign ministry nor a local representative
of AstraZeneca immediately responded to a request for comment.
