Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : welcomes Court ruling on supply of its COVID-19 vaccine to Europe

06/18/2021 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AstraZeneca today welcomed the ruling by the Court of First Instance in Brussels. The European Commission had requested 120 million vaccine doses cumulatively by the end of June 2021, and a total of 300 million doses by the end of September 2021. The judge ordered delivery of 80.2 million doses by 27 September 2021. To date, the Company has supplied more than 70 million doses to the European Union and will substantially exceed 80.2 million doses by the end of June 2021. All other measures sought by the European Commission have been dismissed, and in particular the Court found that the European Commission has no exclusivity or right of priority over all other contracting parties.

The judgement also acknowledged that the difficulties experienced by AstraZeneca in this unprecedented situation had a substantial impact on the delay. AstraZeneca now looks forward to renewed collaboration with the European Commission to help combat the pandemic in Europe. The Company remains committed to broad and equitable distribution of the vaccine as laid out in the Advanced Purchase Agreement of August 2020.

In fewer than twelve months, AstraZeneca has worked extremely hard to develop an effective vaccine at no profit and is the second-largest supplier to the EU's 27 member states.

The supply of the vaccine is estimated to have helped save tens of thousands of lives and to have significantly reduced hospitalisations.1,2 Real World Evidence has consistently shown a greater than 90% reduction in severe disease and hospitalisations caused by COVID-19,3-6 while recent data from England and Scotland demonstrated 92% vaccine effectiveness against hospitalisation from the Delta (previously called 'Indian') variant.5,6

Jeffrey Pott, General Counsel, said: 'We are pleased with the Court's order. AstraZeneca has fully complied with its agreement with the European Commission and we will continue to focus on the urgent task of supplying an effective vaccine, which we are delivering at no profit to help protect people in Europe and around the world from the deadliest pandemic in a generation.'

The Company continues to engage with governments, international organisations and collaborators around the world to ensure broad and equitable access to this well-tolerated and effective vaccine at no profit during the pandemic period.

Vaxzevria
Vaxzevria (ChAdOx1-S [Recombinant]), formerly AZD1222, was co-invented by the University of Oxford and its spin-out company, Vaccitech. It uses a replication-deficient chimpanzee viral vector based on a weakened version of a common cold virus (adenovirus) that causes infections in chimpanzees and contains the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein. After vaccination, the surface spike protein is produced, priming the immune system to attack the SARS-CoV-2 virus if it later infects the body.

AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca.

Contacts
For details on how to contact the Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Media contacts, click here.

Disclaimer

AstraZeneca plc published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 12:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
08:24aASTRAZENECA  : Vaccine-maker AstraZeneca claims victory in court tussle with EU ..
AQ
08:11aASTRAZENECA  : welcomes Court ruling on supply of its COVID-19 vaccine to Europe
PU
07:22aUNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE : Apollo Therapeutics launches with GBP100m investment; ..
AQ
06:25aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING  : Stocks Slip as -2-
DJ
06:05aMARKET CHATTER : South Korea To Give Pfizer's Jab As Second Dose Instead Of Astr..
MT
04:06aASTRAZENECA  : NACI advice to mix vaccines gets varied reaction from AstraZeneca..
AQ
03:58aASTRAZENECA  : Thai Partner Misses COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Targets
MT
03:04aASTRAZENECA  : S.Korea to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccine doses for 760,000 peopl..
RE
12:27aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING  : Cautious Post-Fed Action -2-
DJ
12:27aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING  : Cautious Post-Fed Action to Hold Back Shares
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 988 M - -
Net income 2021 4 559 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 731 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,8x
Yield 2021 2,44%
Capitalization 153 B 153 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,30x
EV / Sales 2022 4,57x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 133,03 $
Last Close Price 116,84 $
Spread / Highest target 46,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC14.46%153 347
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.98%435 090
ROCHE HOLDING AG12.75%328 768
PFIZER, INC.7.25%220 997
NOVARTIS AG2.73%210 424
ABBVIE INC.7.23%202 939