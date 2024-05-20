AstraZeneca: new production facility in Singapore

AstraZeneca announced on Monday that it plans to build a new site in Singapore dedicated to the manufacture of antibody-drug conjugates, its new cancer treatments, as part of an investment valued at $1.5 billion.



The biopharmaceutical group states in a press release that this will be its first production unit entirely dedicated to antibody-conjugates, compounds on which it is betting heavily.



These immunoconjugates combine the efficacy of chemotherapy molecules with an antibody, with results that have proved impressive in the treatment of certain cancers.



AstraZeneca justifies its decision by Singapore's 'excellent reputation' in complex manufacturing processes, which it considers one of the most attractive countries in the world in which to invest.



The company plans to start construction of the zero-emissions facility by the end of the year, with a view to commissioning in 2029.



