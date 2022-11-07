Advanced search
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-07 am EST
10646.00 GBX   -0.89%
03:00pAstraZeneca notes positive phase III analysis for heart failure drug
AN
02:10pAstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Analysis Shows Farxiga 'Improved' Symptom Burden, Quality of Life in Heart Patients
MT
10:56aUK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
AstraZeneca notes positive phase III analysis for heart failure drug

11/07/2022 | 03:00pm EST
(Alliance News) - AstraZeneca PLC on Monday shared more positive data for Farxiga for use in the treatment of heart failure.

The Cambridge, England-based pharmaceutical firm said Farxiga, a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes, was shown to improve symptom burden and health-related quality of life in patients with heart failure, and mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction, when compared with placebo.

The findings come from a pre-specified analysis of Deliver phase III trial.

The analysis showed Farxiga, in addition to standard care compared with placebo, achieved the benefits in as early as one month, and the benefits sustained at eight months. At eight months, fewer patients treated with Farxiga as compared with placebo had significant deterioration.

"Recently Farxiga became the first heart failure medication ever to demonstrate mortality benefit across the full ejection fraction range, and now we also have data from the Deliver trial showing that the health-related quality of life of patients with heart failure is significantly improved. Coupled with the rapid clinical benefits seen within two weeks, the data support the use of Farxiga as foundational therapy and highlight key opportunities for clinicians to implement the guidelines and upgrade patient outcomes," said Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of BioPharmaceuticals Research & Development.

Shares in AZ closed marginally higher at 10,743.14 pence each in London on Monday.

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 282 M - -
Net income 2022 4 181 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 43,5x
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 186 B 189 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,75x
EV / Sales 2023 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 121,33 $
Average target price 139,22 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC23.78%188 008
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.24%448 332
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY29.39%339 603
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.90%269 732
PFIZER, INC.-20.03%265 015
ABBVIE INC.7.30%256 838