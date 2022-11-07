AstraZeneca notes positive phase III analysis for heart failure drug

(Alliance News) - AstraZeneca PLC on Monday shared more positive data for Farxiga for use in the treatment of heart failure.

The Cambridge, England-based pharmaceutical firm said Farxiga, a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes, was shown to improve symptom burden and health-related quality of life in patients with heart failure, and mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction, when compared with placebo.

The findings come from a pre-specified analysis of Deliver phase III trial.

The analysis showed Farxiga, in addition to standard care compared with placebo, achieved the benefits in as early as one month, and the benefits sustained at eight months. At eight months, fewer patients treated with Farxiga as compared with placebo had significant deterioration.

"Recently Farxiga became the first heart failure medication ever to demonstrate mortality benefit across the full ejection fraction range, and now we also have data from the Deliver trial showing that the health-related quality of life of patients with heart failure is significantly improved. Coupled with the rapid clinical benefits seen within two weeks, the data support the use of Farxiga as foundational therapy and highlight key opportunities for clinicians to implement the guidelines and upgrade patient outcomes," said Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of BioPharmaceuticals Research & Development.

Shares in AZ closed marginally higher at 10,743.14 pence each in London on Monday.

