AstraZeneca: objectives achieved in lung cancer

AstraZeneca announced on Friday that a Phase III clinical trial evaluating the efficacy of its immunotherapy Imfinzi in the treatment of limited-stage non-small cell lung cancer had met its objectives.



According to the study results, Imfinzi significantly improved both overall survival and progression-free survival compared to placebo.



The trial involved patients with localized non-small cell lung cancer whose disease had not progressed following chemotherapy.



However, this type of bronchial cancer is particularly aggressive, and tends to reappear or even spread, even after an initial favorable response to treatment.



According to AstraZeneca, only 15% to 30% of patients affected by the limited form of non-small-cell cancer are still alive after five years.



Imfinzi is a monoclonal antibody that counters the tumor's immune evasion tactics and promotes inhibition of the immune response.



