BRUSSELS/VILNIUS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca has offered to provide the European Union with earlier supplies of its COVID-19 vaccine in February but has not given clarity on the possible rerouting of doses from Britain to boost EU deliveries, EU officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio in Brussels and Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; additional reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Susan Fenton)