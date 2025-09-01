AstraZeneca reported positive results for its baxdrostat in a phase III clinical trial in refractory hypertension over the weekend.



The biopharmaceutical group reports that its aldosterone inhibitor achieved a "statistically significant and clinically relevant" reduction in systolic blood pressure in difficult-to-control hypertension compared to placebo after 12 weeks of treatment.



Baxdrostat administered at a dose of 2 mg reduced systolic blood pressure by approximately 16 mmHg (nearly 10 mmHg more than placebo), while being generally well tolerated and showing no unexpected safety concerns.



UBS described the findings as "plausible," noting that they expect a 60% probability that baxdrostat will eventually generate approximately $4bn in annual sales across all of its intended indications.



On the London Stock Exchange, AstraZeneca shares rose 0.6% on Monday morning, while the FTSE 100 index rose 0.2%.



These data, unveiled at the annual congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), were published simultaneously in the scientific journal New England Journal of Medicine.