AstraZeneca: positive trial in lung cancer
Although survival results did not reach statistical significance in the overall population, a clinically significant improvement in OS was observed in patients with non-squamous NSCLC.
These results add to the positive progression-free survival (PFS) data presented at the 2023 European Society of Medical Oncology Congress, where datopotamab deruxtecan showed a statistically significant improvement in PFS in the overall population and a clinically significant benefit in patients with non-squamous NSCLC.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction