AstraZeneca: positive trial in lung cancer

May 28, 2024

AstraZeneca reports that overall survival (OS) results from a Phase III trial favored datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) over docetaxel in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had received at least one prior line of treatment.



Although survival results did not reach statistical significance in the overall population, a clinically significant improvement in OS was observed in patients with non-squamous NSCLC.



These results add to the positive progression-free survival (PFS) data presented at the 2023 European Society of Medical Oncology Congress, where datopotamab deruxtecan showed a statistically significant improvement in PFS in the overall population and a clinically significant benefit in patients with non-squamous NSCLC.



