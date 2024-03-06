AstraZeneca: preparing for future pandemics in the UK

AstraZeneca plans to invest £650 million in the UK to prepare the country for future pandemics, the British government announced on Wednesday.



In particular, the biopharmaceutical group intends to devote £450 million to the construction of new facilities at its Speke production site, not far from Liverpool.



This building, which will be powered entirely by renewable energy, will be dedicated to the research, design and manufacture of vaccines.



AstraZeneca also intends to strengthen its position in life sciences with an investment of some £200 million at its flagship site in Cambridge.



This project is expected to create some 1,000 jobs, in addition to the 2,300 research and scientific positions already existing on the site.



The announcement comes as the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, presents a spring budget characterized mainly by tax cuts.



AstraZeneca is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the merger between the British Zeneca Group and the Swedish Astra AB.



