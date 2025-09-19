AstraZeneca has announced that Alexion, its rare disease business, will present the final results of a Phase III study on the treatment of NMOSD, or neuromyelitis optica, at the ECTRIMS 2025 congress (September 24-26 in Barcelona).



Follow-up at 170.3 weeks shows zero relapses in adult patients treated with Ultomiris (ravulizumab), confirming sustained clinical benefit.

The data also indicate clinical improvement or stability for the majority of patients and a reduction in the use of immunosuppressive treatments. The safety profile remains consistent with previous analyses.



Real-world data confirm a significant reduction in the annualized relapse rate with Ultomiris and Soliris, including in patients switching from rituximab.



In addition, a Japanese study shows that 10 out of 11 patients who remained on Ultomiris for more than six months after failure on satralizumab had no relapses. The use of immunosuppressants was reduced and inflammatory markers improved.