AstraZeneca: raises annual sales and EPS forecasts
Activity is mainly divided between oncology (22%), cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases (22%), respiratory and immunology (22%) and rare diseases (15%).
Quarterly net income stands at $1,928 million (vs. $1,820 million a year earlier).
Core EPS comes in at $1.98, down 8% (or -3% at constant exchange rates).
The company has revised upwards its full-year sales and EPS forecasts, and is now targeting total sales growth of around 15% (vs. a low double-digit percentage previously). Basic EPS is also expected to rise by% (vs. a low double-digit percentage previously).
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction