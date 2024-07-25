AstraZeneca: raises annual sales and EPS forecasts

AstraZeneca reports sales of $12.9 billion for the 2nd quarter, reflecting a 13% increase in activity (+17% at constant exchange rates).



Activity is mainly divided between oncology (22%), cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases (22%), respiratory and immunology (22%) and rare diseases (15%).



Quarterly net income stands at $1,928 million (vs. $1,820 million a year earlier).



Core EPS comes in at $1.98, down 8% (or -3% at constant exchange rates).



The company has revised upwards its full-year sales and EPS forecasts, and is now targeting total sales growth of around 15% (vs. a low double-digit percentage previously). Basic EPS is also expected to rise by% (vs. a low double-digit percentage previously).



