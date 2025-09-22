AstraZeneca announces that the European Medicines Agency's CHMP recommends approval of Koselugo (selumetinib) for the treatment of symptomatic and inoperable plexiform neurofibromas in adults with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1).



This decision is based on a Phase III study, the largest and only double-blind, placebo-controlled study in adults, which showed an objective response rate of 20% versus 5% for placebo at cycle 16.



According to Pierre Wolkenstein, professor at Henri Mondor Hospital and coordinating investigator in Europe, this recommendation responds to an urgent need for additional targeted treatments for adult patients.



The safety profile remained consistent with known and previously established data in pediatrics. Koselugo has recently been approved in Japan and other countries, and regulatory reviews are ongoing worldwide.