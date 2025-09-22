AstraZeneca announces that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has recommended the approval of Tezspire (tezepelumab) for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) in adults.



This decision is based on a Phase III study that showed a significant reduction in the severity of polyps and nasal congestion, with a near elimination of the need for surgery (98%) and a sharp decline in the use of systemic corticosteroids (89%) compared to placebo.



According to the study investigator, this advance represents an important therapeutic option providing rapid and lasting relief.



The tolerance profile remained consistent with known data. Applications for approval are also pending in the US, China, Japan, and several other countries. Tezspire is already approved for severe asthma in over 60 countries.