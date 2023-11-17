AstraZeneca: receives FDA approval

The Group announces that Truqap (capivasertib) in combination with Faslodex has been approved in the USA for the treatment of patients with advanced HR-positive breast cancer.



The approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was based on the results of the phase III CAPItello-291 trial published earlier this year in the New England Journal of Medicine.



In the trial, Truqap in combination with Faslodex reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 50% compared to Faslodex alone in the biomarker-altered population.



Komal Jhaveri, MD, medical oncologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), USA, said: 'Patients with advanced HR-positive breast cancer typically present with tumor progression or resistance with widely used first-line endocrine therapies, and there is an urgent need to extend the efficacy of these approaches. The unique combination of capivasertib and fulvestrant offers a much-needed new treatment option for nearly half of all patients.



