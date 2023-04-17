AstraZeneca reports positive results for lung cancer drug combination

(Alliance News) - AstraZeneca PLC on Sunday announced that a phase three trial showed that its Imfinzi treatment, in combination with neoadjuvant chemotherapy before surgery and as adjuvant monotherapy after surgery, had positive results in non-small cell lung cancer.

The pharmaceutical firm said that the Aegean phase three trial showed Imfinzi in the combination led to a "statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement" in event-free survival compared to neoadjuvant chemotherapy alone, followed by surgery, for patients with resectable early-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

The combination of Imfinzi also demonstrated a "statistically significant" and "meaningful" improvement in pathologic complete response, when compared to neoadjuvant chemotherapy alone.

Patients treated with the Imfinzi-based regimen, before and after surgery, showed a 32% reduction in the risk of recurrence, progression events or death versus chemotherapy alone, AstraZeneca said.

Imfinzi was generally well tolerated and showed no new safety signals in the neoadjuvant and adjuvant settings, it said.

"The Aegean trial shows this novel Imfinzi-based regimen meaningfully improved outcomes in resectable lung cancer, further validating the importance of moving lung cancer diagnosis and treatment to earlier stages of disease where patients have the highest potential for cure," said Susan Galbraith, executive vice president of oncology research and development at the Cambridge, England-based firm.

AstraZeneca said the trial will continue as planned to assess key secondary endpoints including disease-free survival and overall survival.

