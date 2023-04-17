Advanced search
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:11 2023-04-14 am EDT
11892.00 GBX   -0.20%
01:46aAstraZeneca reports positive results for lung cancer drug combination
AN
12:32aAstraZeneca's Imfinzi Improves Event-free Survival of Lung Cancer Patients in Phase 3 Study
MT
04/16IMFINZI-based treatment before and after surgery reduced the risk of disease recurrence, progression events or death by 32% in resectable non-small cell lung cancer in the AEGEAN Phase III trial
BU
AstraZeneca reports positive results for lung cancer drug combination

04/17/2023 | 01:46am EDT
(Alliance News) - AstraZeneca PLC on Sunday announced that a phase three trial showed that its Imfinzi treatment, in combination with neoadjuvant chemotherapy before surgery and as adjuvant monotherapy after surgery, had positive results in non-small cell lung cancer.

The pharmaceutical firm said that the Aegean phase three trial showed Imfinzi in the combination led to a "statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement" in event-free survival compared to neoadjuvant chemotherapy alone, followed by surgery, for patients with resectable early-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

The combination of Imfinzi also demonstrated a "statistically significant" and "meaningful" improvement in pathologic complete response, when compared to neoadjuvant chemotherapy alone.

Patients treated with the Imfinzi-based regimen, before and after surgery, showed a 32% reduction in the risk of recurrence, progression events or death versus chemotherapy alone, AstraZeneca said.

Imfinzi was generally well tolerated and showed no new safety signals in the neoadjuvant and adjuvant settings, it said.

"The Aegean trial shows this novel Imfinzi-based regimen meaningfully improved outcomes in resectable lung cancer, further validating the importance of moving lung cancer diagnosis and treatment to earlier stages of disease where patients have the highest potential for cure," said Susan Galbraith, executive vice president of oncology research and development at the Cambridge, England-based firm.

AstraZeneca said the trial will continue as planned to assess key secondary endpoints including disease-free survival and overall survival.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

