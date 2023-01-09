AstraZeneca's CinCor Acquisition Looks a Good Fit

0832 GMT - AstraZeneca's acquisition of U.S.-based biotech company CinCor for an aggregate consideration of up to $1.8 billion looks like a good deal at first glance and strengthens its cardiorenal competencies, Shore Capital says. The Anglo-Swedish pharma giant's acquisition centers around CinCor's lead asset baxdrostat, a Phase 3-ready drug being developed for treatment-resistant hypertension, an interesting asset that should fit well within AstraZeneca's existing franchise, Shore analysts Susie Jana and Sean Conroy say in a research note. "Notably, this brings the opportunity for AstraZeneca to develop combinations with [current cardiorenal asset] Farxiga and could be something to potentially help it to navigate Farxiga's loss of exclusivity," the investment group says. Shore retains a fair value of GBP127 a share on AstraZeneca's stock. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

Vodafone to Sell Vodafone Hungary for EUR1.7 Bln

Vodafone Group PLC said Monday that it has agreed to sell Vodafone Hungary to 4iG Public Ltd. and Corvinus Zrt for 1.7 billion euros ($1.81 billion), with the proceeds to be used for deleveraging.

Airtel Africa Buys 4G, 5G Spectrum in Nigeria

Airtel Africa PLC said Monday that it has bought additional spectrum to support the growth of its 4G services and 5G roll-out in Nigeria for $316.7 million.

Impax Asset Management 1Q Assets Under Management Rose

Impax Asset Management Group PLC on Monday said its assets under management rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Tortilla Mexican Sees FY 2022 Profit in Line With Market Expectations

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC said Monday that performance for fiscal 2022 is expected to be in line with market expectations supported by robust trading in the fourth quarter.

Cairn Homes Sees 2022 Results Ahead of Market Views on Strong Demand

Cairn Homes PLC said Monday that it expects to report full-year revenue and home sales ahead of market forecasts, on the back of strong demand from first-time buyers.

Deepverge 2022 Revenue Rose 85%, Slightly Missing Market Views

Deepverge PLC said Monday that it expects to report 2022 revenue of 17.2 million pounds ($20.8 million), slightly missing market views but still representing an increase of 85% on year.

Nanoco Says Samsung Litigation Settlement Seen at Lower End of Views

Nanoco Group PLC said Monday that a 30-day stay has been granted in its litigation with Samsung Group after the companies agreed to a term sheet for a no fault settlement and that it expects the settlement to be toward the lower end of the range of expectations.

Molecular Energies Sees 4Q Continued Profitability in Argentina's Operations

Molecular Energies PLC said Monday that hydrocarbon operations in Argentina for the fourth quarter are expected to have show continued profitability, while it expects repairing operations in Paraguay to start next week.

Devolver Digital Cuts 2022 Adjusted Earnings Guidance; Sees Revenue Rising

Devolver Digital Inc. said Monday that it has cut its guidance for 2022 adjusted earnings after performance was hit by three underperforming titles and difficult market conditions in December, though it expects revenue to rise.

Osirium Sees 2022 Bookings, Revenue in Line With Market Views

Osirium Technologies PLC said Monday that it expects to report 2022 bookings and revenue in line with market expectations.

Keller Sees 2022 Operating Profit Below Market Views Due to Financial Reporting Fraud

Keller Group PLC said Monday that it expects operating profit for 2022 to be slightly below market expectations after it found financial reporting fraud in one of its Australian business units linked to performance overstatement from 2019 onwards.

Capricorn Energy Calls General Meeting for Feb. 1 as Requested by Palliser

Capricorn Energy PLC said Monday that it is calling a general meeting for Feb. 1 seeking the removal of seven directors from the board--including Chief Executive Simon Thomson and Nonexecutive Chairwoman Nicoletta Giadrossi--and the appointment of six new members as requested by Palliser Capital Master Fund Ltd.

Frontier Developments Shares Drop as FY 2023, FY 2024 Revenue Views Lowered

Shares in Frontier Developments PLC fell 41% on Monday after the company said that it expects to report increased revenue for the first half, but that it has lowered its revenue expectations for fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024 after the underperformance of F1 Manager 2022 during the holiday period.

Anpario Shares Fall After Forecasting Weaker 2022 Results

Shares in Anpario PLC fell up to 15% on Monday after the company said its 2022 results have been impacted by a weaker-than-expected fourth quarter.

Kazatomprom Names New CFO, CCO

NAC Kazatomprom JSC said Monday that it has appointed Ruslan Beketayev as incoming chief financial officer and Alisher Taizhanov as incoming chief commercial officer, both effective from Wednesday.

