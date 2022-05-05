Log in
AstraZeneca, Daiichi's Breast Cancer Treatment Wins US Approval
MT
AstraZeneca's Farxiga Cuts Risk of Cardiovascular Death in Late-Stage Study
MT
AstraZeneca's Rare Inflammatory Disease Drug Cuts Risk Of Relapse Among Adults In Late-stage Trial
MT
AstraZeneca's Enhertu Approved in US for Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment

05/05/2022 | 02:49am EDT
By Michael Susin


AstraZeneca PLC said on Thursday that its metastatic breast cancer treatment Enhertu has been approved for use in the U.S.

The Anglo-Swedish pharma giant said Enhertu will be used in patients with breast cancer that were treated with a prior treatment and have developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing therapy.

The company said clinical studies showed that the treatment has reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 72% when compared with other treatment.

Enhertu its a jointly treatment developed and commercialized by AstraZenecaa and Daiichi Sankyo Co.

Astrazeneca said regulatory applications are currently under review in Europe, Japan and several other countries.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 0248ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -1.72% 10494 Delayed Quote.21.06%
DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD. 1.04% 3296 Delayed Quote.12.68%
PLC S.P.A. 12.11% 2.5 Delayed Quote.20.19%
SANKYO CO., LTD. 0.80% 3775 Delayed Quote.26.64%
