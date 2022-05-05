AstraZeneca's Enhertu Approved in US for Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment

By Michael Susin

AstraZeneca PLC said on Thursday that its metastatic breast cancer treatment Enhertu has been approved for use in the U.S.

The Anglo-Swedish pharma giant said Enhertu will be used in patients with breast cancer that were treated with a prior treatment and have developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing therapy.

The company said clinical studies showed that the treatment has reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 72% when compared with other treatment.

Enhertu its a jointly treatment developed and commercialized by AstraZenecaa and Daiichi Sankyo Co.

Astrazeneca said regulatory applications are currently under review in Europe, Japan and several other countries.

Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 0248ET