Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:12 2022-07-25 am EDT
10825.00 GBX   +0.55%
02:37aAstraZeneca's Enhertu Treatment Granted Priority Review Status by FDA
DJ
02:24aAstraZeneca Wins EU Medicines Agency Panel's Backing For Autoimmune Neuromuscular Disorder Drug
MT
02:20aAstraZeneca's Breast Cancer Treatment Gets Priority Review By US FDA
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca's Enhertu Treatment Granted Priority Review Status by FDA

07/25/2022 | 02:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joe Hoppe


AstraZeneca PLC said Monday that its Enhertu metastatic breast cancer treatment has been granted priority review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The pharmaceutical major said its supplemental biologics license application, or sBLA, for Enhertu has been accepted and granted priority review following positive results from a Phase 3 trial.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration grants priority review status to medicinal applications, which if approved, would offer significant improvements over available options.

Data from the trial showed the drug is the first treatment directed at the HER2 protein to demonstrate a survival benefit in patients with HER2-low metastatic breast cancer. The company said in June that Enhertu reduced the risk of breast cancer progression or death by around 50% compared with chemotherapy.

HER2 is a tyrosine kinase receptor growth-promoting protein expressed on the surface of many types of tumors, including breast cancer, and is a biomarker expressed in breast cancer tumors.

"If approved, Enhertu will redefine how we classify and treat metastatic breast cancer, enabling patients whose tumors have lower levels of HER2 expression the opportunity to benefit from a HER2-directed therapy," said Susan Galbraith, AstraZeneca's executive vice president of Oncology R&D.

Enhertu is jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo Co., the company said.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-25-22 0236ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.00% 10766 Delayed Quote.24.06%
DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD. 0.46% 3525 Delayed Quote.19.97%
SANKYO CO., LTD. 1.31% 4245 Delayed Quote.40.56%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
02:37aAstraZeneca's Enhertu Treatment Granted Priority Review Status by FDA
DJ
02:24aAstraZeneca Wins EU Medicines Agency Panel's Backing For Autoimmune Neuromuscular Disor..
MT
02:20aAstraZeneca's Breast Cancer Treatment Gets Priority Review By US FDA
MT
02:12aTezspire recommended for approval in the EU by CHMP for the treatment of severe asthma
AQ
02:07aUltomiris recommended for approval in the EU by CHMP for the treatment of adults with g..
AQ
02:02aEnhertu granted Priority Review in the US for patients with HER2-low metastatic breast ..
AQ
12:44aAstraZeneca's Tezspire Recommended for EU Approval in Asthma Treatment
DJ
12:35aAstraZeneca Says Ultomiris Recommended for EU Approval for GMG
DJ
07/22AstraZeneca Gets European Authorization Recommendation for Asthma Treatment
MT
07/22EU Medicines Agency Panel Recommends AstraZeneca's Asthma Treatment Tezspire
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRAZENECA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43 564 M - -
Net income 2022 4 777 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 244 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 42,1x
Yield 2022 2,28%
Capitalization 201 B 201 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,16x
EV / Sales 2023 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 129,47 $
Average target price 141,07 $
Spread / Average Target 8,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC24.06%200 607
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.61%452 917
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.02%295 927
PFIZER, INC.-13.24%287 446
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.22%278 756
ABBVIE INC.9.65%262 363