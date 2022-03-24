AstraZeneca's Evusheld Recommended for EU Approval for Covid-19 Prevention

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

AstraZeneca PLC said Thursday that its Evusheld drug for Covid-19 prevention has been recommended for marketing authorization in the European Union.

The pharmaceutical company said that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency based its positive opinion on Evusheld trial results which showed a 77% reduction in the risk of developing symptomatic Covid-19 at primary analysis.

People not adequately protected by a Covid-19 vaccine may particularly benefit from pre-exposure prophylaxis with Evusheld, AstraZeneca said.

"Evusheld has the potential to provide long-lasting protection to vulnerable populations such as the immunocompromised who can't mount an adequate response to a Covid-19 vaccine, and we'll continue to work with governments in Europe to make Evusheld available as quickly as possible," Hugh Montgomery, Professor of Intensive Care Medicine at University College London, said.

AstraZeneca expects that the European Commission will shortly complete its review of the positive opinion to determine whether to grant a marketing authorization for Evusheld.

