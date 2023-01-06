Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2023-01-06 am EST
11782.00 GBX   +0.61%
05:13pAstraZeneca's Evusheld Unlikely to Protect Against XBB.1.5 Subvariant, FDA Says
DJ
04:20pU.S. FDA says Evusheld may not protect against Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5
RE
09:27aASTRAZENECA : Gets a Neutral rating from Credit Suisse
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca's Evusheld Unlikely to Protect Against XBB.1.5 Subvariant, FDA Says

01/06/2023 | 05:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Sabela Ojea


AstraZeneca PLC's Covid-19 antibody likely won't be able to stop the XBB.1.5 subvariant of Omicron, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

Evusheld, the Covid-19 antibody developed by the pharmaceutical giant, may therefore not protect those who have been treated with the antibody and are later exposed to XBB.1.5.

"We are awaiting additional data to verify that Evusheld is not active against XBB.1.5," the agency said.

The XBB.1.5 subvariant accounts for 28% of circulating Covid-19 variants in the U.S., according to the FDA.

The agency granted emergency use authorization for Evusheld in December 2021. Time magazine named Evusheld one of the best inventions of 2022.

AstraZeneca reported sales of the antibody totaled $537 million in the third quarter.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1713ET

All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
05:13pAstraZeneca's Evusheld Unlikely to Protect Against XBB.1.5 Subvariant, FDA Says
DJ
04:20pU.S. FDA says Evusheld may not protect against Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5
RE
09:27aASTRAZENECA : Gets a Neutral rating from Credit Suisse
MD
04:37aAgreement augments Fusion's existing isotope supply as pipeline of clinical stage actin..
AQ
04:24aCredit Suisse cuts Next to 'underperform'
AN
01/05AstraZeneca, Sanofi Say US FDA to Review Biologics License Application for Nirsevimab
MT
01/05Tempus Announces Prospective Study for Biomarker Discovery in Small Cell Lung Cancer
BU
01/05ASTRAZENECA : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
01/05ENHERTU Type II Variation Application Validated by EMA for the Treatment of HER2 Mutant..
AQ
01/05BMO Capital Starts AstraZeneca at Outperform With $82 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRAZENECA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 453 M - -
Net income 2022 4 019 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 645 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 51,7x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 220 B 220 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,48x
EV / Sales 2023 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 141,92 $
Average target price 150,98 $
Spread / Average Target 6,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC4.39%216 014
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.97%467 470
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.75%341 038
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.21%306 648
ABBVIE INC.1.16%289 031
MERCK & CO., INC.2.42%288 122