AstraZeneca said its Imfinzi cancer treatment produced positive results in bladder cancer tests, although it didn't meet the primary endpoint in a lung cancer trial.

The British-Swedish pharma giant said Tuesday that Imfinzi in combination with chemotherapy showed significant improvement in the time patients remain free of complications after the end of treatment, as well as in the overall survival rate, for muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

The Phase 3 trial results support AstraZeneca's strategy to move immunotherapy--using the immune system to fight the disease--to the early stages of cancer treatment, the company said.

Bladder cancer is the ninth most common cancer in the world, with more than 614,000 patients diagnosed each year, AstraZeneca said.

In a separate release, AstraZeneca said Imfinzi didn't meet the primary endpoint of disease-free survival in non-small cell lung cancer trial results.

