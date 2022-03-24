AstraZeneca's Imfinzi fails main goal of advanced cervical cancer study

March 24 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Thursday
its cancer drug Imfinzi in a late-stage trial failed to improve
the chances of patients with locally advanced cervical cancer
living without the disease worsening, when given along with
chemoradiotherapy.
The results from the so-called "CALLA" trial compared the
combination to chemoradiotherapy alone, and are a setback for
AstraZeneca's efforts to develop cancer therapies - a major area
of focus for the drugmaker.
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)