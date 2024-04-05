April 5 (Reuters) - Drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Friday its blockbuster cancer drug Imfinzi showed "significant and clinically meaningful" improvement in the primary goals of a late-stage trial designed for an aggressive type of lung cancer.

Imfinzi demonstrated improvement in the dual primary goals of overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with limited-stage small cell lung cancer who had not progressed following concurrent chemoradiotherapy, the company said in a statement.

